Acclaimed historians Ibram X. Kendi and Peniel Joseph will join in conversation at a live event, “On Reckonings, Reimagining, and The Third Reconstruction.“ This free event will focus on Joseph’s latest work, “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century.” Kendi and Joseph will explore key learnings from past movements, and how this moment in time may provide an opportunity to achieve Black dignity and full citizenship at long last.
Guests must RSVP to attend. Admission is free. Guests will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis at the event.
The Emancipator goes beyond so-called “conversations about race” to interrogate how we got here and how we can dismantle racist policies, institutions, and norms. Slavery has morphed into the widespread racism that affects us all: Just as antiracist ideas and solutions were needed then, so are they now.
Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team are collaborating to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the first abolitionist newspaper in the United States, founded more than 200 years ago.
