John Gertsen is one of Boston’s most respected and talented bartenders. For six years, he manned the bar at No. 9 Park, developing a reputation not only as a supremely inventive mixologist, but also as an expert on the history of cocktails, particularly drinks from the 19th and early 20th centuries. In 2008, with chef Barbara Lynch, Gertsen built Drink in Fort Point. The bar quickly established itself as one of the finest and most original in the country.





An avid cocktail historian, John and his cocktails have been profiled in several publications including Boston Magazine, Stuff@Night, Esquire, Bon Appétit, and Food & Wine. John was nominated for “Bartender of the Year” at the 2008 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. In 2010, Drink was judged as the winner of the Tales of the Cocktail Barroom Brawl. Drink was awarded "Best American Cocktail Bar" at the 2011 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and "World's Best Cocktail Bar" at the 2013 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards. In 2015, ABV was judged as the winner at the Tales of the Cocktail Bar Fight Club. ABV was awarded "Best New Cocktail Bar" in 2015, "Best Bar Team" in 2016 and “Best High Volume Cocktail Bar in 2020 at Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.



After launching Drink into the national spotlight, John set his sights on San Francisco. There he found a home at another nationally acclaimed cocktail bar- ABV. After helping guide the team at ABV, he felt gravity pulling him back to the East Coast, where you can find him at Bayberry Garden in Providence, RI.